A 29-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon while cutting a tree in Martic Township.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as Manuel C. DeJesus.

DeJesus was from Guatemala, but Diamantoni did not have a local address for him.

Emergency personnel were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. to Ridge Drive and Maxwell Road. Diamantoni said DeJesus was in the air in a bucket truck cutting when his chainsaw got stuck in the tree. While he was trying to free the saw, part of the tree broke and pinned him in the bucket.

An autopsy will be performed Friday. Further details were not immediately available.

In July, Milton Tiru, 35, of Lancaster, was killed while cutting a tree in Providence Township.