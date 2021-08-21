A York man died of his injuries after he was shot multiple times in Lancaster city on Friday night, according to Lancaster City police.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 10:12 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 600 block of Hebrank Street. Officers arrived and found 26-year-old Jomar Almestica with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

Almestica was rushed to a hospital, but died as a result of his injuries early Saturday morning, police said.

During the course of the investigation so far, police said there was a party at a residence in the 600 block of Hebrank Street. At some point, an argument started among some of the attendees and someone fired multiple shots and struck Almestica, police said.

Police are working to identify people who were at the party, including the suspect, as well as other circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on the department's website, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.