A man in his 80s is dead and several other people injured after a three-vehicle crash in Caernarvon Township on Friday night.
Pennsylvania State Police said Lazar Sebastian, no address given, was a passenger in one of the vehicles. His age was given as 84 and 85 in a police report.
The crash happened about 5:37 p.m. on Main Street near Water Street when Joyce Florence, 48, of Phoenixville, was driving west on Main and veered her Honda Accord into the eastbound lane, hitting another a Ford Escape in the left quarter, then continuing and hitting the left front Kia Sportage, police said.
Sebastian was a passenger in Florence's car. Florence and two other passengers, Vivvek Robinson, 46, and Juliet Robinson, 44, no address given, were taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
The driver of the Sportage, William Maney, 60, was taken to Reading Hospital with a suspected serious injury and passenger Martha Maney, 60, was taken to Reading Hospital with a suspected minor injury. Both are from Lititz.
The Escape's driver, Barbara Flowers, 64, wasn't injured but passenger Jon-Henry Hirner, 40, was possibly injured, police said. Neither were taken for treatment. Both are from Columbia.
The crash is under investigation.