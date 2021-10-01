Wesley “Big Wes” Frey Sr. enjoyed the trill of the racetrack and was remembered for his big stature and giving nature.

Frey, was shot by his son, 31-year-old Wesley Frey Jr., in what Northwest Regional police are calling a murder-suicide. The incident happened around 8:49 p.m. inside their home in the 1200 block of Wissler Lane in Mount Joy Township, a relatively short road that leads to a cul-de-sac behind JB Hostetter and Sons' hardware store, police said.

Frey was a machinist at Micro Facture, a Mountville-based manufacturing business, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page. He started at 17 years old and worked there for 44 years. “Big Wes,” the post read, was a master of his craft and an invaluable mentor.

“Wes will always be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his love for racing, his skill with a lathe, and his great sense of humor that made working with him an honor,” the post read. Micro Facture declined to comment when a reporter contacted the business Thursday.

Frey Sr. was a “gentle giant” who would “give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” Michael McDonald said Thursday of Frey Sr., who had been his friend for 56 years.

The Frey family took McDonald to his first sprint car race when McDonald was 10 years old. They both wanted to be race car drivers; McDonald eventually settled on driving a school bus for Shultz Transportation. The men bonded over racing through trips to speedways across the country.

In August, they took a road trip to Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County with a few other friends.

“There’s no bigger feeling than going to a racetrack and hearing the roar of those engines and smelling the fuel,” said McDonald, 65, of Millersville. “It’s almost an addiction; it really is.”

In May 2020, Frey and McDonald raced 20 laps at BAPS Motor Speedway in York County, each driving a 1,400-pound, 900-horsepower sprint car — and each checking off a bucket-list item.

“They kept telling us to calm down,” McDonald said with a laugh.