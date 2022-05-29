A man was killed by a falling tree near a West Cocalico Township nature preserve Saturday night, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The tree fell on top of the man in the 1200 block of Texter Mountain Road, near Texter Mountain Preserve about five miles north of Denver around 9:20 p.m., the supervisor said.

Dispatch reports from the time show emergency crews were sent out to the mountain following a report of a tree falling on top of the man. Minutes later, a second dispatch report stated the man had died.

An Ephrata police desk sergeant did not immediately have any additional information about the incident Sunday morning.

Attempts to reach Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni for additional information were not immediately successful.