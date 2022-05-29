A Dauphin County man was killed by a falling tree near a West Cocalico Township nature preserve Saturday night, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Scott Newkam, 71, of Hershey, died when the tree fell on top of him in the 1200 block of Texter Mountain Road around 9:20 p.m., according to information provided by Diamantoni and a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The location where the tree fell was near Texter Mountain Preserve, about five miles north of Denver.

Newkam had been trying to pull the tree down with a tractor earlier in the day, Diamantoni said. He was later discovered by a family member sometime after the incident occurred.

Dispatch reports from the time show emergency crews were sent out to the mountain following a report of a tree falling on top of Newkam. Minutes later, a second dispatch report stated Newkam had died.

The coroner's office examined Newkam at the scene and determined he died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said. His death was ruled accidental.

There are no plans for an autopsy.

An Ephrata police desk sergeant did not immediately have any additional information about the incident Sunday morning.