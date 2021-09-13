A Berks County man is facing kidnapping, assault and rape charges in the case of a Lancaster County woman reported missing in late August, according to police in Dauphin County.

Robert Allen Schlegel, 41, of Lyons, Kansas, is charged with kidnapping to inflict injury/terror, unlawful restraint, simple assault, rape by forcible compulsion, rape by threat of forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, stalking, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault, terroristic threats and intimidation of a witness.

Sometime on Saturday, police in Derry Township, Dauphin County, got a tip from someone who saw a vehicle matching the description from a CrimeWatch posting on Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel of Elizabethtown, who was reported missing on Aug. 31.

Officers found the vehicle in question at the Rio Motel on Washington Avenue in Hershey, police said. Officers also made contact with Gill-Schlegel.

"Through investigation by officers and assistance of Elizabethtown Borough Police, it was determined the woman was kidnapped and being held against her will for at least three days," Derry Township police said. Schlegel is Gill-Schlegel's estranged husband, according to police.

Robert Allen Schlegel was arrested without incident and arraigned on his charges, and was denied bail. A criminal docket indicates he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 21.

He is currently in Dauphin County Prison.