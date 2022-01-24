A man set a West Lampeter Township home ablaze Sunday morning after being told he couldn’t be on the property, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Austin Lloyd Charles, 33, set the fire near a residence in the 1700 block of Conard Road just before 6:30 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The fire was found burning in the rear of the residence, with flames reaching five feet in the air and damaging the wood and stucco siding of the home, police said.

The blaze was too large to be extinguished with a fire extinguisher, later requiring firefighters to help put it out.

Charles, who later admitted to starting the blaze, used trash, wood and other flammable items in the home’s yard to help fuel the fire.

Two people were inside the residence at the time.

Charles, who is homeless, had previously been told he was not permitted to be on the property, but nevertheless entered it without permission earlier that morning around 5 a.m., police said. Officers were present for the earlier incident.

Charles was charged with arson, risking catastrophe, failure to control and recklessly endangering another person.

An attorney was not listed for Charles in court documents.

Judge Tony Russell set Charles’ bail at $50,000. He was confined to Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post that amount, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge William Benner on Feb. 1.

Charles was previously sentenced to up to 23 months in prison and a year of probation after pleading guilty to charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking in 2015, according to court records. He has also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple assault in 2015 and 2017.