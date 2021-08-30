A Lancaster man forced his way inside a hotel room and stabbed a man with a folding knife early Friday morning, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Mark Allan Dimitris, 48, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two drug violations.

An upset Dimitris kicked open the door to a room at the Red Carpet Inn at 2101 Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township and began cutting a man multiple times with a folding knife at 2:43 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Dimitris had previously attempted to enter the room, but had been told by the man to leave and come back in the morning, police said. Dimitris then became upset and kicked open the door.

The man, who attempted to kick Dimitris off of him during the assault, had multiple deep lacerations to his arms and legs and was also missing part of a toe and nail, according to the affidavit.

Officers were initially called to the scene by Dimitris, who claimed he had been attacked by the man, police said. Dimitris, who was found standing outside the hotel, claimed he was on the ground holding the knife when the man pushed himself into the blade, injuring himself.

Dimitris, who appeared uninjured, claimed a second man in the room would corroborate his story, but the second man instead told investigators that he was sleeping in the room when Dimitris entered and assaulted the first man, according to the affidavit.

Dimitris was arrested and found to be carrying a substance which was later found to be cocaine as well as several smoking devices.

Dimitris was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Friday after he was unable to post a $200,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Brian Chudzik on Sept. 2.

Dimitris has previously been found guilty of numerous charges including simple assault, burglary, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another person and at least 38 separate charges of theft, among other charges, since at least 1992, according to court records.