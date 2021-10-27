A man has been arrested after investigators found more than 2,000 images of child pornography on his electronic devices, according to West Earl Township police.

Garth Richard Bates, 50, last known address in Brownstown, was charged with two counts of child pornography, four counts of criminal use of a communication facility and disseminating photos of child sex acts.

Police first began looking into Bates in April, after receiving a tip that child pornography had been uploaded from an email later traced to his address in West Earl Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

West Earl Township police and members of the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force later searched Bates’ home on Sept. 9, seizing his phone, laptop and an Amazon Fire tablet. Investigators found a combined total of 2,122 images on the devices depicting nude children or juveniles having sex, police said.

Bates admitted to investigators that he had viewed the images, claiming they would pop up on his devices and that he would delete them, according to the affidavit.

Attempts to reach Bates’ attorney, Herbert Moss Crystle, were not immediately successful.

Bates is free on a $20,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on Nov. 8.