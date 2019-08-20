A man will spend up to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl he met at an East Earl Township church in 2017.
Justin M. Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to felonies including unlawful contact with a minor in Lancaster County Court on Aug. 13, according to court records.
Mayfield met the girl when he began attending Bethseda Christian Fellowship, police said. The church meets at Hinkletown Mennonite School at 272 Wanner Road, Ephrata, according to its website.
Mayfield, a registered sex offender under Megan's Law, was charged in December 2017 with offenses related to an "inappropriate" relationship with the girl from June to September 2017, according to East Earl Township police.
Mayfield, formerly of Harrisburg, moved to California where he was arrested within a few days.
Mayfield will serve 15 to 30 years in prison according to a plea deal arranged by Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart and accepted by Judge Donald Totaro, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Mayfield must register his whereabouts under Megan's Law for the rest of his life, according to the sentence.
In all, Mayfield pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, discussing explicit sexual material with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.