A 21-year-old man was transported to the hospital Saturday following a shooting in Columbia.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 400 block of Locust Street at 12:48 p.m.

The man was shot in the leg and released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

"Subsequent investigation has determined that it was not a random act of violence and there is no concern for the public," a statement from police said.

A phone call to Columbia Borough Police was not immediately returned