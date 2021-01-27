One man was seriously injured after his truck rolled over on Route 283 in Manheim Township Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at 11:39 a.m. on the ramp from Route 283 to Manheim Pike, police said. The truck hit a cement barrier and rolled onto the grass beside the ramp.

First responders had to free the man from the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash closed down the roadway for about an hour, police said, and caused a minor backup in traffic along Route 283.

Police said they're investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone witnesses are asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or use Crimewatch to submit a tip.

