The 33-year-old man injured in a stabbing that left his mother and sister dead is “doing much better,” his brother said Monday.

Christopher Jacyszyn was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with a punctured lung and was in critical condition after being stabbed Thursday, according to Lancaster city police.

Jacyszyn is still at the hospital and likely will be for a little while, his brother Brian Jacyszyn said.

“He is eating and talking ... he’s progressing well,” Brian Jacyszyn said.

James Sterbinsky allegedly stabbed Christopher Jacyszyn, his mother Christine Ross and his younger sister Autumn Ross late Thursday at Sterbinsky’s 557 High St. home, according to police.

Christine Ross, 53, was found dead inside the home, and 20-year-old Autumn Ross died after being taken to LGH.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni performed autopsies Monday and said Christine Ross died of a stab wound to the chest and abdomen and Autumn Ross died of multiple stab wounds. He ruled both deaths homicides.

Sterbinsky, 56, is in Lancaster County Prison without bail because he faces two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

Police did not offer a motive or explain what happened leading up to the stabbing.

An officer found Christopher Jacyszyn in front of 517 High St. when police responded to a 911 call about a male running around with a knife, according to charging documents. Jacyszyn told the officer that his uncle, Sterbinsky, had stabbed him.

Sterbinsky was found in the area and taken into custody later that night, police said.