One man was injured in a stabbing in Lancaster city Monday morning, according to police.

Officers and emergency crews responded just before 8 a.m. to the 100 block of South Queen Street in the area of East Farnum Street for a reported stabbing, according to Sgt. Ryan Yoder.

Responding officers found a person with a stab wound outside a home in the area, Yoder said. A press release from Lancaster Bureau of Police indicated someone stabbed the man in the torso. EMS took the man to a local hospital, but Yoder didn't know the extent of his injuries.

Police taped off the entrances of 136 and 140 S. Queen St., and there were several police cruisers in the area.

Police said the suspect and the man who was stabbed knew each other. The suspect is not yet in custody and police did not name the suspect or give a description. Police described the stabbing as an "isolated incident" and said the public is not in immediate danger.

Police ask anyone with details on the stabbing to call Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask for Detective Burgett.