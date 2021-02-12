A 22-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Beaver Street, according to Lancaster city police.

Officers were originally called to the first block of West Orange Street around 12:50 p.m. for a man with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

By the time officers arrived, the man had been taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

The man was shot in his left shoulder, police said. The injury didn't appear to be life-threatening.

After speaking with the man, police said that the shooting happened on Beaver Street.

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" and your message to 84741. All callers can remain anonymous.