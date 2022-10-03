A man was shot twice in Lancaster city over the weekend, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of East End Avenue and Stevens Avenue, according to Lancaster city police Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus.

Stoltzfus said officers found a man with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen area. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, and he has since been released. Stoltzfus described the man’s injuries as non-life threatening.

There is currently no suspect in custody, and Lancaster city police are continuing to investigate.

Lancaster police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 717-735-3301.