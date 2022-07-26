A man is in stable condition after police say he was shot in Lancaster city early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 12:52 a.m. Monday somewhere in the first block of East Orange Street, city police spokesman Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said in an email.

Stoltzfus said the incident is still under close investigation, but an adult male was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that required surgery. The man is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

"Another subject was interviewed related to the incident but no charges from the incident have been filed," Stoltzfus wrote.

Stoltzfus said police will release more information when it's available.