A man is in custody in connection with the Nov. 30 shooting in Columbia that left one dead and one injured, police said.

James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29, of Columbia was arrested on Dec. 12 on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

State police said the warrants were for a June drug charge and a November robbery charge, both out of Lancaster.

The district attorney’s office said it is reviewing the investigation and that charges are forthcoming. Charges against Pilgrim from the fatal shooting in Columbia were not filed as of Wednesday.

The Columbia shooting is one of six in the past 16 days that resulted in five deaths and four injuries.

On Nov. 30 around 11 a.m., officers with Columbia police responded to the 200 block of North Second St. for a reported shooting. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds inside a Dodge Challenger; one, later identified as Lamar Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, died of his injuries.

The other man, Dawayne Lucas, had a gunshot wound to his thigh and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

During a subsequent interview with investigators, Pilgrim admitted he shot Lewis and the other man during a drug transaction, according to the district attorney's office.

Officers reviewed video from several private cameras near the scene. The video showed the Challenger traveling in the 200 block of Poplar Street and parking in the 200 block of North Second Stree. It also shows a man walking toward the Challenger, then running away onto Avenue F, police said. Lucas can also be seen flagging down a motorist to call 911.

A Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole Agent identified Pilgrim in the surveillance video through identifying features including facial tattoos, according to the district attorney's office. Investigators also determined Pilgrim was living in a home in the 300 block of North Second Street, less than a block from where the shooting took place.

The trooper arrested Pilgrim on Monday as Pilgrim was driving on Route 30 eastbound.

Victim’s story

Lucas, 36, said he wasn’t expecting to spend time with Lamar Lewis on Nov. 30. Lewis showed up unexpectedly at his home on Walnut Street in Columbia, asking for directions to a nearby Turkey Hill.

Lucas said he decided to get in Lewis’s car to show him the route. But instead of going to Turkey Hill, Lewis kept driving and then called Pilgrim and discussed a meeting location.

Lucas and Lewis had only been friends for about a month. Lewis introduced himself as “Black,” which is the only name Lucas knew him by until after the shooting.

Lucas said he knew Lewis was a drug dealer, but he said he didn’t get involved. As for Pilgrim, Lucas said he had only met him recently and got a “bad vibe” from him right away.

With Lucas in his car, Lewis drove to Second and Bridge streets and parked. Pilgrim met them ten minutes later. Lucas said he got out of the car to let James sit in the passenger seat next to Lewis.

As he walked away from the car, Lucas said he heard the two other men laughing, so he thought whatever business they had was over. But then he said he heard a gunshot. At first, Lucas said, he assumed Lewis shot himself accidentally because he knew his friend had a gun with him in the car.

As Lucas approached the car, Pilgrim yelled at him to open the door, which he did. As Lucas tried to get into the car to help Lewis, he noticed he had been shot himself.

“The first thing I do is look at my leg, and I didn’t see anything, so I thought, ‘Did I really get shot?’” Lucas said. “But when I felt the back of my leg, that’s when I saw the blood on my hands and started screaming for someone to call 911.”

Lucas said tried to comfort Lewis but saw that he was already slumped over

“That’s when I got real dizzy. I don’t remember me even hitting the ground… I do remember two officers lifting me up. …. Next thing I know, I’m in the hospital.”

Lucas is still recovering from the injury.

“I’m trying to bear with it. I can’t bend my leg. In lots of pain everyday, every night. Every time I close my eyes, I witness everything. It’s just a tragedy honestly.”

Of Lewis, Lucas said, “He had a great personality and a great heart. He never downgraded anybody. He was a great guy with the wrong lifestyle he chose.”

Pilgrim’s history

One of Pilgrim’s outstanding warrants was for a Nov. 5 robbery charge in which a man, who is related to Pilgrim but is not one of the two men shot in Columbia on Nov. 30, said he was meeting a friend in Lancaster when Pilgrim pulled up behind them in an SUV and demanded money, according to charging documents. After initially refusing, the man pulled $30 from his pocket and Pilgrim got out of the SUV, took the money and punched the man five or six times in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man told Pilgrim he was going to call the police and Pilgrim would be going back to jail, to which Pilgrim replied, “You call the police, I’m gonna kill you,” the documents said.

The other warrant was for a drug possession charge stemming from a May traffic stop in Lancaster.

Pilgrim was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to drug possession in Lancaster County court, and in 2014 he was sentenced to one to five years in prison for receiving stolen property. In 2012, he was sentenced one to eight years in prison for burglary and related charges, and he was convicted that year in a separate case for making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.