A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Lancaster city on Wednesday, according to city police.

The 33-year-old man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital by a private vehicle around 1:23 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

After talking to the people who drove the man to the hospital, officers learned the shooting happened in the 500 block of East End Avenue, according to police. The people found the man near the intersection of East King and Ann streets.

Officers investigating the scene found spent shell casings and blood at the crime scene, police said.

The man who was shot was unable to talk to officers at the hospital, according to police. He was in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., police said.

Officers canvassed the scene for more evidence, witnesses, possible additional victims and surveillance locations. No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800)-322-1913. People can also send tips by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

