A 79-year-old man is in critical condition after he was found shot in a school parking lot in Columbia on Sunday morning, according to a report by WGAL.

The man was found lying in the parking lot of Park Elementary School at around 7 a.m., according to the report.

The man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and is in critical condition, WGAL said.

Police say there is no danger to the public.