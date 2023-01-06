Editor's note: This story was updated Friday, January 6, to reflect that the man has been identified.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, with help from the public, have been able to identify a man found walking on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township, on Wednesday night.

The man, who police said was disoriented and isn't being held for any crime, had refused to reveal his identity and was being treated at a local hospital.

Police had tried to identify the man through fingerprints and other means, all of which were inconclusive, they said. Public response to release of the man's photo, though, led to his identification, and police were able to reach his next of kin regarding his welfare.

Police are not releasing his name, age, address or other identifying information.