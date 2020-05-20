A man died of his injuries following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in East Earl Township.

The East Earl Township Police Department identified the man as 42-year-old Todd A. Hornberger, of Denver.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bridgeville Road at Division Highway.

Hornberger, who was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla, was stopped at the stop sign on Bridgeville Road, according to police. He then drove into the intersection and into the path of a 2019 Dodge Charger heading westbound on Division Highway, police said. The driver of that vehicle has been identified by police as 24-year-old Rachel Keim.

Keim's vehicle hit the driver's side door of Hornberger's vehicle and continued southwest into the Bridgeville Evangelical Congregational Church Cemetery and hit a headstone, police said.

Hornberger was airlifted to Reading Hospital where he was pronounced dead of his injuries, police said. Keim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, but police said her injuries were not life threatening.