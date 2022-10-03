A man hit an Ephrata police officer in the face while going through the check-in process inside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, according to police.

Police charged Eric Oberly, 40, of Ephrata, with aggravated assault and public drunkenness, according to Oberly’s criminal complaint.

Borough officers responded at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 to Dutchmaid Deck bar on North Reading Road for what dispatch called an “unknown type” problem, according to the criminal complaint. Dispatch told officers that a man who identified himself as Oberly was rambling about needing the police.

Responding officers found Oberly in the bar’s parking lot, and noted that he smelled of an alcoholic beverage, slurred his speech and could not maintain his balance, according to the complaint.

Officers took Oberly to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, which is across the street from the bar where they found him. While Oberly was trying to go through the check-in process at the hospital, he “squared off aggressively” against one of the officers, pushed past the officer and hit the officer in the face with the palm of his hand, according to the complaint.

The palm strike caused pain and discomfort to the officer’s right eye, the criminal complaint said.

District Judge Clark Bearinger arraigned Oberly on his charges Saturday and set Oberly’s bail at $25,000 or 10%. Oberly is currently in Lancaster County Prison, and his preliminary hearing before District Judge Tony Russell is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.