A York County man was arrested after police in East Earl Township say he hit a horse and buggy early Monday morning.

Phillip Sullivan, 18, hit the buggy at 2:46 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the 5700 block of Division Highway while driving a 2009 Lexus sedan, police said. The cart's driver, 18-year-old Andrew Stoltzfus, of Honey Brook, was thrown from the buggy as a result of the impact.

Sullivan fled the scene and was later arrested at 3:21 a.m. on Main Street near Weaverland Valley Road for driving under the influence, police said.

Stoltzfus was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital by ambulance with multiple injuries, police said. The horse that was leading the buggy died as a result of the crash.

A criminal docket for Sullivan was not available as of Monday evening.