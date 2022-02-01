A man being held in Lancaster County Prison was hospitalized after he was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning, according to authorities there.

The man was found unresponsive during a routine check of his cell at 11:46 a.m., county commissioners said in a news release. Prison staff conducted CPR and used a defibrillator on the man and called 911.

First responders conducted lifesaving efforts on the man, who was eventually transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

Prison officials did not provide the man’s name, only stating that he was admitted to the prison on Jan. 29 on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and retail theft.

Lancaster city police are investigating the incident.

County commissioners stated they would not provide any further comments on the issue.

An attempt to reach a city police spokesperson Tuesday afternoon were not immediately successful.