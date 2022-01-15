A Quarryville man harassed a woman and attempted to force his way into her Lititz home, then stole a bicycle and fled after he was unable to do so, according to Lititz Borough police.

Brandon Charles Latcheran, 27, attempted to break into the residence in the first block of East Lincoln Avenue by kicking a door and punching a glass pane around 10:57 p.m. on Jan. 7, police said in a news release.

Latcheran, who was looking for a woman inside the residence, had arrived uninvited after having previously sent repeated unwanted text messages to the woman, even after being told to stop, police said.

The door and pane were both damaged by Latcheran’s attempts to force his way into the residence.

Unable to force his way inside, Latcheran then stole an electric bicycle belonging to one of the home’s residents and left before police could arrive. The bicycle was later found abandoned in a nearby backyard.

Latcheran was arrested Friday on charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and harassment.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Latcheran.

Judge Edward Tobin set Latcheran’s bail at $25,000. He is currently free on unsecured bail, court records show.

Latcheran will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Jan. 20.