A Lancaster County jury has convicted a man of second-degree murder and burglary for his role in the shooting death of a Salisbury Township man during a December 2016 break-in.

Christopher James Lyles, 34, of Folcroft, Delaware County, showed no visible reaction as the jury read its verdict Tuesday afternoon following his trial that started a week ago.

"We’re very grateful for the verdict. We think justice has been served," Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman said after the verdict.

The jury found Lyles not guilty of first-degree murder and two conspiracy charges related to burglary and robbery. Second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole; he will be formally sentenced in about two months.

Lyles was the first of four men charged in the death of Dennis Pitch to go to trial.

Pitch, 52, was found shot to death in his ransacked Timothy Road home Dec. 4, 2016, by his brother after checking on Pitch because he didn't show up at his job; Pitch had been shot in the head and chest.

According to prosecutors, Lyles, Kristopher Allen Smith and Brandon James Bills, both of Narvon, and Michael Patrick Baker, of Folcroft, had somehow learned Pitch planned to withdraw a large sum of money from a retirement account. All four were arrested in April 2018 and each is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

The night of Dec. 2, 2016, the four parked at a church behind Pitch’s house, where Bills kept watch and the others grabbed guns and broke into the home, police said.

Bills told police he heard several gunshots coming from inside the home. After the other three men returned to the car, Smith told Bills, "It didn't go as planned," according to charging documents.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Smith, Bills and Baker face separate trials.

For more on the case: