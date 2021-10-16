A Chester County man grabbed a woman by her hair and slammed her head against the inside of a car as she was driving near a Caernarvon Township lot, according to state police.

Robert Michael Gensemer, 42, of Sadsbury Township, was charged with strangulation and simple assault.

The woman told investigators she was driving the car with Gensemer as her passenger when they began arguing over where they should go around 250 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The argument became physical when Gensemer grabbed her hair and slammed her head against the side of the car about five times, also striking her in the face, near a gravel lot in the 500 block of Twin County Road.

Gensemer then grabbed the woman by her neck, leaving her unable to breathe for a few moments until he released his grasp, police said.

The woman attempted to leave the vehicle to get away from Gensemer when he shoved her out of the car, moving himself to the driver’s seat and driving away. A witness who came outside after hearing the commotion saw the woman lying on the ground as Gensemer sped away from the scene.

Officers arrived to find the woman with bruises and swelling on her face.

Police found Gensemer at his residence in the first block of Hoffman Avenue near Coatesville. Gensemer, who appeared uninjured, denied the woman’s account, telling investigators there was some mutual pushing and shoving.

Attempts to reach Gensemer’s attorney, Edwin George Pfursich, were not immediately successful.

Gensemer was released from Lancaster County Prison on Monday after posting a $100,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Oct. 28.

Gensemer has previously pleaded guilty to charges of burglary in Berks County in 1996 and theft by unlawful taking in 2009, according to court documents.