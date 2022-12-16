A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Akron on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man wearing a black handkerchief walked into the store at 106 S. 7th St. around 1:30 p.m., according to the West Earl Township Police Department. The store is just south of S. 7th Street’s intersection with Main St.

The man approached the clerk, put a hard object in the clerk’s side and demanded money from the register, police said. The clerk opened the register and gave the man $171 cash. The man then walked out of the store and was last seen walking near the back of the store, but police said they don’t know where he went after.

Police described the man as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with build a gray hoodie, blue jeans, dark gloves and dark shoes.

West Earl Township Police ask anyone with any information to contact Officer Samantha Heise at (717) 859-1411 ext. 205 or at Sheise@westearlpd.org.