A man who was a green card holder from Nepal, living in Lancaster city, was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in March, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Budha Gurung, 34, pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault and related charges on December 4.

Gurung was supposed to be driving the girl to her home on March 10, but instead he bought Four Lokos and took the girl back to his home on North Queen Street, according to Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick.

After the girl was intoxicated, Gurung sexually assaulted her, Haverstick said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gurung knew the girl's family, according to the district attorney's office.

He faces "potential consequences regarding his immigration status from Nepal," the district attorney's office said, according to testimony.