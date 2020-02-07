A Lancaster man who told his friend to be careful after learning of a homicide investigation will serve a state prison sentence for two counts of hindering apprehension, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Daniel F. Pineda, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 14 to 46 months in prison and four years probation for the two felonies and unrelated charge, the district attorney's office said.

Pineda told police that he knew nothing about the May 30, 2019 murder of Tyreek Gardner in Lancaster city, but Rivera was with the accused killers that night shortly before Gardner was shot, according to the district attorney's office.

While in prison, in a recorded phone call on July 2, 2019, Pineda told his friend, Ryan Rivera -- who was charged with homicide for Gardner's death -- that Rivera needed to "be careful out there, bro, you hot," the district attorney's office said.

Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson said it was "disgusting" that Pineda tipped off Rivera "knowing full well that Rivera had hunted down and murdered an unarmed man," the District Attorney's office said.

Pineda is not charged in Gardner's death, according to the district attorney's office, but was with Rivera and two others who were charged shortly before the killing.

Gardner, 22, of the 400 block of Candlewyck Road, was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 30, 2019. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The district attorney's office said that Pineda was seen on surveillance video talking with Rivera and pointing to Gardner "moments before Gardner was shot multiple times on East Chestnut Street."

Brothers Brian and Vladimir Paltan are also charged in the homicide. Their cases are pending, the district attorney's office said.

