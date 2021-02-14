A suspect is barricaded in a residence after an adult male was found shot to death in a parking lot Sunday evening in Strasburg.

Officers were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to a parking lot off Centre Square in Strasburg, WGAL-TV reports.

The identity of the man shot has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the report.

A suspect involved in the shooting is barricaded inside a residence in the area of Locust Lane and Blackburn Road in East Drumore Township, according to the report. State police are on the scene.

No other details about what led up to the shooting were released.