A young man was gunned down in a Lancaster city neighborhood Friday night, according to Lancaster city police.

Officers found the man lying in the street unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Third Street at 9:44 p.m. after being dispatched there for reports of a shooting, police said in a news release. The man was determined to be beyond help and died at the scene.

Authorities are aware of the man's identity, but are waiting to inform his next of kin before releasing it to the public, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Police said the man was a young adult.

An autopsy will be performed on the man Monday morning, Diamantoni said.

Officers secured the crime scene and summoned detectives, who began speaking with witnesses and neighbors as well as processing the crime scene for evidence, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Lancaster City police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.