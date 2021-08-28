A young man was gunned down in a Lancaster city neighborhood Friday night, according to Lancaster city police.

Officers found the man lying in the street unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Third Street, next to Rodney Park off of Manor Street, at 9:44 p.m. after being dispatched there for reports of a shooting, police said in a news release. The man was determined to be beyond help and died at the scene.

Authorities are aware of the man's identity, but are waiting to inform his next of kin before releasing it to the public, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Police said the man was a young adult.

An autopsy will be performed on the man Monday morning, Diamantoni said.

Charles Swisher, 62, who lives across the street from where the shooting took place, originally thought the four to six loud bangs he heard around 9:40 p.m. were fireworks — a somewhat common occurrence in the neighborhood in recent months.

It wasn't until he heard police sirens less than 10 minutes later that he realized the commotion he had heard was a shooting.

Police quickly began blocking off the street and canvassing the area, speaking with neighbors and requesting video footage from local businesses, including a mechanic's shop across the street, neighbors said. Detectives remained at the scene until the early morning hours.

Officers secured the crime scene and summoned detectives, who began speaking with witnesses and neighbors as well as processing the crime scene for evidence, police said.

A small makeshift memorial was seen at the scene of the shooting Saturday morning. Absorbent material could be seen spread across the street where neighbors said the man's body was located.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Lancaster City police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.