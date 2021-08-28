A young man was gunned down in a Lancaster city neighborhood Friday night, according to Lancaster city police.

Officers found the man, later identified as 23-year-old Rolando Rivera, lying in the street unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Third Street, next to Rodney Park off of Manor Street, at 9:44 p.m. after being dispatched there for reports of a shooting, police said in a news release.

Rivera was determined to be beyond help and died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed Monday morning, Diamantoni said.

The unknown shooter is believed to have fled the scene on foot and was last seen running north on Crystal Street from Third Street, according to a second news release.

Investigators believe Rivera, a resident of the 200 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster, was specifically targeted, police said.

Charles Swisher, 62, who lives across the street from where the shooting took place, originally thought the four to six loud bangs he heard around 9:40 p.m. were fireworks — a somewhat common occurrence in the neighborhood in recent months.

It wasn't until he heard police sirens less than 10 minutes later that he realized the commotion he had heard was a shooting.

"It's a sickening feeling," Swisher said. "I know it's happened here before, but when it's such an in-your-face thing is when you realize how things aren't so far away."

Police quickly began blocking off the street and canvassing the area, speaking with neighbors and requesting video footage from local businesses, including a mechanic's shop across the street, neighbors said. Detectives remained at the scene until the early morning hours.

A makeshift memorial had been set up at the scene of the shooting Saturday morning. Absorbent material could be seen spread across the street where neighbors said the man's body was located.

Rivera's family declined to provide comment Saturday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Lancaster City police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.