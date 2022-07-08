The Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined following an autopsy Friday morning that a 63-year-old man whose body was found in the Susquehanna River this week drowned.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as Jerry Reynolds, of Airville, York County. The Coroner's Office determined Reynolds died roughly 24 to 48 hours before his body was discovered.

Reynolds' death was ruled accidental.

Boaters found Reynolds around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on Crow Island near Martic Township, in southern Lancaster County, WGAL reported. On Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said the body was that of a male, possibly homeless and living in the area.

Crow Island is among several islands just south of Norman Wood Bridge, which carries Route 372 across the river between York and Lancaster counties.

Police said Reynolds likely interacted with the public over the last two to three days. State police are asking anyone who had contact with him to call them at 717-299-7650.