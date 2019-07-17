Elam Zook, the man who was found dead in a Clay Township stream on July 14, died from drowning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Diamantoni ruled the death accidental and said that there will be a toxicology report done but it will take upward of four weeks.

Zook, 30, of Ephrata, was found in a stream near the 1500 block of Girl Scout Road near Furnace Hill Road.

He was seen riding a bicycle in and out of the woods near where he was found dead, the district attorney's office said in a press release Monday.

