A man charged with the 2019 killing of a Lancaster man has been found guilty of criminal homicide, according to court records.

Raymond Lydell Speller, 39, was convicted on May 28 of criminal homicide and two firearms offenses for the death of 36-year-old Pedro Almovodar. He is now awaiting sentencing.

Speller shot Almovodar in the torso with a semi-automatic handgun as Almovodar sat in an SUV outside of the Hillrise Apartments off of Howard Avenue at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2019, according to Lancaster police. The shooting was captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

Police later found Speller’s drivers license on a table inside an apartment at the complex after a smoke detector went off due to food being left on a hot stove during a search after the shooting.

Speller's trial began on May 25, a court clerk said. A jury returned with a guilty verdict on May 28.

Attempts to reach Speller’s attorney, Roy Lee Galloway III, were not immediately successful.

Speller had been released from federal prison in April 2018 after serving a minimum 15-year sentence for felony possession of a firearm. The sentence included five years to a lifetime of supervised release, according to federal court documents.

He had also been convicted of three counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, news records show.

Almodovar had previously been shot twice in the head twice by a rival drug dealer in 2005, according to previous news reports. Police said the two were drug dealers fighting over a debt. He was later released from state prison in June 2016 to Lancaster County probation, which was supposed to end in April 2021.

Almodovar had also previously been charged with aggravated assault after kicking and seriously injuring two Lancaster city police officers in 2011.