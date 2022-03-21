A York County man who had been missing for a week was found dead near a Martic Township road Saturday morning, according to state police.

Troopers found Edgardo Bermudez Melendez, 31, of West York, near Holtwood Road (Route 372) near the Norman Wood Bridge over the Susquehanna River, state police said in a news release.

Melendez had not been seen since the evening of March 13 and was reported missing the following day. His vehicle, a blue 2014 Mazda 3 with Pennsylvania registration LWC2762, has not been found, police said.

Trooper Kevin Kochka, a state police spokesperson, could not provide any additional information Monday afternoon, describing the incident as “an active homicide investigation.”

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Melendez underwent an autopsy Monday morning, the results of which were not yet available. Attempts to reach Diamantoni later in the day were not immediately successful.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J at 717-299-7650 and ask to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit.

Melendez is the fourth death police have investigated as a homicide in Lancaster County this month.

Jatavis D. Scott, 25, of Alligator, Mississippi, was shot to death in a Manheim Township nightclub on March 19; Damian Santiago, 19, of Lancaster, was shot to death at a Lancaster city gas station on March 14; and Linnette Ayala, 22, of East Hempfield Township, was shot to death at her home on March 10.

No other homicides have been recorded in Lancaster County so far this year, though Suzanna Kauffman, 20, of West Cocalico Township, was found dead inside a North Carolina hotel on Jan. 17.