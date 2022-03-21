A West York man who was last seen on March 13 was found dead on Saturday morning in Martic Township, according to multiple media reports.

Pennsylvania State Police found Edgardo Bermudez Melendez, 31, of West York, near the area of Holtwood Road (Route 372), near the Norman Wood Bridge, abc27 News reports. Police are treating the death as a possible homicide.

Melendez was reported missing on March 14 and was last seen during the evening hours of March 13, according to abc27.

His vehicle, a 2014 blue Mazda 3 with Pennsylvania registration LWC2762, was not yet found, abc27 reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop J at 717-299-7650 and ask to speak with the criminal investigation unit.

LNP | LancasterOnline and abc27 are reporting partners.