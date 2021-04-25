A man was found dead in a car in Penn Township on early Sunday morning, and Northern Lancaster County Regional police say they’re investigating the circumstances.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 100 block of Penn Valley Village Road off of Doe Run Road east of Manheim at 2:15 a.m. following a report of a man in cardiac arrest, according to a police news release. Officers arrived to find a middle-aged man dead inside a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man, whose name and age has been withheld by police pending notification of his next of kin, and a female companion attended a house party in the Manheim area earlier on Saturday. Both the man and woman are from outside central Pennsylvania, police said.

The two companions met a third individual, who transported them to the Penn Valley Village Road address, according to the news release.

The man and woman were sleeping inside a car when the woman awoke to find the man in cardiac and respiratory arrest, police said. The woman ran to a nearby residence for help.

The man had several underlying medical conditions that may have contributed to his death, police said, though his exact manner and cause of death remains under investigation.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said a decision has not been made on whether to have an autopsy.