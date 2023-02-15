A 70-year-old man was found dead by the side of a road in Clay Township early Tuesday morning, but police say the man's death is not considered suspicious.

Officers with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the 400 block of West Burkholder Road around 3:45 a.m. to a report of a man in his underwear laying alongside the roadway. Officers could not find vital signs and performed CPR before EMS arrived, police said.

Officers determined someone reported the man missing from a nearby residence.

EMS took the man to Ephrata WellSpan Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office haven't identified the man.