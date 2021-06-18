When Tina Zartman saw a newspaper story about the discovery of human remains behind a Target store in East Lampeter Township, she quickly called the police.

“When I saw that article about the body, I just knew,” Zartman said. “I just knew.”

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Friday his office had identified the body as that of Zartman’s younger brother, Gene Lamar Engle Jr.

Engle, 59, struggled with drug addiction for decades, said Zartman, who lives in Manheim Township as a caregiver for her mother, Donna Engle. He had eluded Zartman and his family for months, his whereabouts totally unknown to them. Police responded to a report of human remains on the morning June 9, according to the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

Zartman said she and her family had already been notified of Engle’s death well ahead of the public identification from the coroner on Friday.

The same day she contacted the police, she said, the coroner’s office informed her it had made a positive identification of her brother’s body.

Zartman said that police told her last week they didn't really know what led to her brother’s death, but an investigation remains ongoing.

Diamantoni said Friday it's unlikely the death is suspicious, but his office is awaiting results from tissue and toxicology studies, as well as the police investigation, before making a final determination on the cause of death.

Engle, known as “Chuck” by his family, grew up in Warwick Township, according to Zartman, and impressed others with his intelligence and artistic talent. “He knew about so many factual things that I couldn't even comprehend. He just — he was very talented.”

Engle also had a reputation for being funny, Zartman said. “As long as he wasn't having any of that stuff with him,” she said.

That “stuff” included alcohol and inhalants that police periodically arrested him for, court records show. He pleaded guilty in 1995 to driving under the influence. Starting in 2003, Engle entered a pattern of pleading guilty to charges of public drunkenness or inhaling toxic substances, a pattern that continued all the way into April of this year.

Zartman said she last saw her brother last summer, when he had emerged from the hospital having beaten both COVID-19 and a case of pneumonia he contracted after living in a tent near a Wal Mart.

He was vowing once again to get clean and go back to school to become a barber, Zartman said.

But he dropped off the map once again, Zartman said, out of touch with his family during a cold winter.

“It was the not knowing, that was the absolute worst,” Zartman said.

Engle’s parents, now divorced, had yet to show much emotion regarding their first-born son’s death, Zartman said Friday. The years of crisis after crisis, heartbreak after heartbreak had taken its toll, she said — something many families with loved ones suffering from addiction know well.

“With all his problems and struggles, we always loved him, and we always had hope for him,” Zartman said. “That's all."

Editor's note: Previous versions of the story incorrectly stated the date the remains were found, the date an autopsy was performed, and the victim’s name. This a breaking news story and will be updated.