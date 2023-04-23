Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a man found dead along Route 222 in Brecknock Township on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Route 222 south, north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange, at 7:04 a.m. for a report of a deceased male.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his office was called to the scene. The name of the man isn't being released yet.

State police are seeking information related to the area around Route 222 between the Turnpike exit and the Adamstown/Knauers exit, including the interchanges, around 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

State police ask anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, or may have camera footage from a home or business nearby, to contact them at 717-299-7650.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.