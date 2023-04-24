A man who Pennsylvania State Police say found along Route 222 in Brecknock Township was shot to death, according to Lancaster County Coroner Stephan Diamantoni.

Emergency crews responded to southbound lanes of Route 222, just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange, at 7:04 a.m. Sunday for a report of a deceased man. State police have not yet said specifically where the man’s body was found.

Diamantoni said the man died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the man’s death a homicide. Diamantoni has not identified the man yet.

State police are seeking information related to the area around Route 222 between the Turnpike exit and the Adamstown/Knauers exit, including the interchanges, around 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

State police ask anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, or may have camera footage from a home or business nearby, to contact them at 717-299-7650.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.