A man whose body was found behind an East Lampeter Township Target store last month died of a lack of oxygen, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Gene Lamar Engle Jr., 59, of Manheim Township, died of asphyxia, or inadequate oxygen, Diamantoni said Saturday.

The amount of Engle’s decomposition was too great to determine an exact manner of death with any degree of certainty, but “suffice it to say, there was nothing in the investigation to suggest that the death was suspicious," Diamantoni said.

Engle’s remains were found behind a Target at 2385 Covered Bridge Drive, off of Lincoln Highway (Route 30), just before 9:30 a.m. on June 9. Diamantoni said at the time that it was difficult to determine how long Engle’s remains had been there.

Dental records were used to identify Engle, and an autopsy was performed June 11, though Diamantoni was awaiting results from tissue and toxicology studies and a police investigation.

Engle, known as “Chuck” by his family, grew up in Warwick Township and was remembered as being intelligent, comical and artistic, his sister told LNP|LancasterOnline.