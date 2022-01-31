A Lancaster city man fought patrons, staff and police at a Millersville concert venue Sunday night, at one point attempting to gouge out a security guard's eye, according to Millersville Borough police.

Cody Raymond Kuntz, 34, used his knuckle in an attempt to gouge out the eye of a bouncer who was escorting out of Phantom Power, a live music venue and bar at 121 West Frederick Street, around 8:45 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Kuntz, who law enforcement said appeared to be drunk at the time, was being escorted out of the bar after fighting other customers and attempting to break barricades at the venue, acting “in a reckless manor by swinging his elbows at patrons in the establishment,” police said.

Bouncers were attempting to lead Kuntz out of the bar when he began throwing punches, hitting one security guard in the head and biting him on the arm, drawing blood. Kuntz then attempted to gouge out the eye of the second security guard.

Kuntz was trying to bite the legs of one of the bouncers when police arrived. He continued screaming and fighting as police arrested him, kicking and spitting on two officers and resisting their attempts to place him inside a police cruiser, according to the affidavit.

The bar’s owner was also grabbed and scratched by Kuntz during the scuffle, causing a bleeding wound, police said.

Kuntz was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, and one count each of defiant trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

An attorney was not listed for Kuntz in court records.

Judge Clark Bearinger set Kuntz’s bail at $100,000. He was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Monday, unable to post that amount.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Joshua Keller on Feb. 2.

Kuntz previously pleaded guilty to simple assault in Chester County in 2015, being sentenced to six to 12 months of confinement and a year of probation, court records show.