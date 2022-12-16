Columbia Borough police have formally charged James Earl Pilgrim Jr. for the fatal shooting of Lamar Lewis.

Police charged Pilgrim, 29, with homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Pilgrim on Dec. 12 on unrelated outstanding warrants for a June drug charge and a November robbery charge, both out of Lancaster.

On Nov. 30 around 11 a.m., officers with Columbia police responded to the 200 block of North Second St. for a reported shooting. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds inside a Dodge Challenger; one, later identified as Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, died of his injuries.

The other man, Dawayne Lucas, had a gunshot wound to his thigh and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

During a subsequent interview with investigators, Pilgrim admitted he shot Lewis and the other man during a drug transaction, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said earlier this week.

The shooting in Columbia on Nov. 30 is one of six in the past 19 days in Lancaster County. Six people have died, including Lewis, and five have been injured, including Lucas.

A criminal docket for Pilgrim indicates District Judge Edward Tobin arraigned him Friday morning, and scheduled a preliminary hearing before District Judge Miles Bixler for 1 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Pilgrim is currently in Lancaster County Prison and is denied bail since he is charged with homicide.