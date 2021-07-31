An unknown man forced himself inside a bathroom stall at Park City Center on Thursday afternoon, exposing himself to a juvenile boy before fleeing the area, according to Lancaster police.

The boy was using a restroom near the mall’s food court area when the man pushed open the stall door and pulled down his shorts and underwear, exposing his genitals to the boy, police said in a news release. The man at first blocked the boy’s attempts to leave the stall, but then fled the restroom when the boy took out his cellphone.

Investigators believe the man arrived at Park City Center on a Red Rose Transit bus around 4:40 p.m., based on security camera footage and the boy’s description of the suspect.

A police Special Investigations Unit is looking into the incident and is asking the public for help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is urged to contact Detective Ryan Hockley at 717-735-3317, Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” to Crime Stoppers at 847411.